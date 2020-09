SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA said its shareholder BNDESPar is planning a share offering to sell up to 150 million shares, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The shares will be priced on Oct. 1 and could raise 7.5 billion reais, considering closing share prices. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)