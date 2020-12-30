S&P dividend payments to investors hit record in 2020

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dividend payments to investors in the S&P 500 rose to a new record in 2020, up 0.7% to $58.28 per share from the previous record set in 2019, according to research from S&P Global.

A record dividend payment in the first quarter of 2020, and a stronger than expected payment in the fourth quarter led to record payouts to investors, the ninth straight annual record, according to research from Howard Silverblatt, senior index analysts for S&P and Dow Jones indices.

While the S&P 500 index hit its lowest since 2016 in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. stock index has since reached record highs. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chris Reese)