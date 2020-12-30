Downbeaten S&P 500 energy sector throws off bullish 'golden cross' signal

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A bullish technical signal was being given by the S&P 500 energy sector on Wednesday, when the 50-day moving average for the industry index rose above the 200-day moving average, forming what chartists label a “golden cross.”

While the index is up 4.6% in December, it remains on track for the biggest yearly collapse on record and it is the worst performing of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors. It is down almost 38% year to date with one trading session left in 2020.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 3.2% for December and 15.7% for the year.