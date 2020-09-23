US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nike lifts S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike hitting a record high following a strong quarterly earnings report, while investors looked to domestic business activity data to gauge the pace of an economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.42 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 27,413.60 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 4.54 points, or 0.14%, at 3,320.11.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.81 points, or 0.12%, to 10,950.83 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)