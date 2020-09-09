US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after three-day selloff as tech stocks stabilize

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.82 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 27,711.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.98 points, or 1.14%, at 3,369.82. The Nasdaq Composite gained 217.07 points, or 2.00%, to 11,064.77 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)