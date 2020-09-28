US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher led by banks, travel stocks

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69%, at the open to 27,362.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07%, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 170.82 points, or 1.57%, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)