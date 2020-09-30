Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S&P 500 futures edge higher during U.S. presidential debate

By Reuters Staff

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - S&P 500 index futures lifted 0.3% during the first U.S. presidential debate as both candidates landed blows in early exchanges.

S&P 500 futures last sat at 3,343, about 0.2% above the underlying S&P 500’s Tuesday close of 3,335.47.

Investors are closely watching the debate to gauge how Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are shaping up ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Dow Jones futures also rose 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

