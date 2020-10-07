US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open, shaking off Trump's stimulus shock

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes jumped 1% shortly after the open on Wednesday, recouping losses from the previous session triggered by President Donald Trump’s abrupt call to end stimulus talk, while Levi Strauss hit a four-month high after posting a surprise quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198.60 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 27,971.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.61 points, or 0.70%, at 3,384.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.07 points, or 1.05%, to 11,271.68 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)