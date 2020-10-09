US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on stimulus optimism

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month’s presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.10 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 28,533.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.84 points, or 0.37%, at 3,459.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.62 points, or 0.58%, to 11,487.60 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)