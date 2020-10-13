US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip on J&J vaccine worries; Apple, Amazon prop up Nasdaq

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower as a pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine trials weighed, while the Nasdaq rose ahead of major events scheduled for Apple and Amazon.com.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.57 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 28,764.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.21 points, or 0.01%, at 3,534.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.50 points, or 0.21%, to 11,901.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)