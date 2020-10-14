US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,731.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.54 points, or 0.10%, at 3,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.18 points, or 0.21%, to 11,889.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)