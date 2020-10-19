US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on renewed hopes of stimulus deal

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year-end, while investors were also encouraged by signs an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.24 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 28,633.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.85 points, or 0.28%, at 3,493.66, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 60.78 points, or 0.52%, to 11,732.34 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)