US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

By Reuters Staff

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.43 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36%, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.95 points, or 0.46%, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

