US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps as rise in virus cases dims economic outlook

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as coronavirus cases rose at an alarming rate in the United States and Europe, dashing hopes of a speedy global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.05 points, or 1.31%, at the open to 27,102.14.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.54 points, or 1.81%, at 3,329.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 200.45 points, or 1.75%, to 11,230.90 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)