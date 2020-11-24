US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps on Biden transition, Tesla tops $500 bln in market cap

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty, while Tesla surged 3.3% to cross $500 billion in market capitalization for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.84 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 29,746.11.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.93 points, or 0.47%, at 3,594.52, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.70 points, or 0.49%, to 11,939.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)