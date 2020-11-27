US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.86 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 29,911.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.90 points, or 0.25%, at 3,638.55, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 64.78 points, or 0.54%, to 12,159.18. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)