US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30362.78. The S&P 500 fell 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3712.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.8 points, or 1.19%, to 12666.15. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)