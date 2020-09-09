UPDATE 1-Brazil judge denies prosecutors' request for urgent removal of Vale executives

(Adds details on decision)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal judge has denied an immediate legal intervention request from prosecutors who filed an injunction last week for the urgent removal of top Vale SA executives in charge of safety and to suspend dividend payments, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The judge based in Minas Gerais state said it would be inappropriate to decide on the injunction request before the Brazilian mining company had a chance of defending itself. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)