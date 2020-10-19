Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazilian miner Vale reports rise in quarterly iron ore output

By Reuters Staff

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA reported a rise in iron ore output in the third quarter, in part due to restarts at mines that had previously faced regulatory and coronavirus-related concerns.

In a securities filing on Monday, the company said it produced 88.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the quarter, up 31.2% from the previous quarter and up 2.3% from the same period a year before.

