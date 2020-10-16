Mexican airline Volaris sees consolidation of bigger market share, says CEO

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris should consolidate much of the market it has gained during the coronavirus pandemic, though revenues are unlikely to return to 2019 levels before 2022, the company’s chief executive said.

“By the end of 2021 (Volaris) will have roughly 40% of the domestic market, and I’d say about 17 or 16% of the international market,” Volaris President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena said in an interview. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)