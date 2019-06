June 11 (Reuters) - 3M Co said on Tuesday it would incur a pretax charge of about $160 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter, as the company suspended local operations in Venezuela.

The maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape said in a regulatory filing here that it deconsolidated its Venezuelan subsidiary as of May 31. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)