AB InBev Q4 profit below expectations, sees muted 2020 growth

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world’s largest beer maker, suffered a greater than expected fall in core profit in the fourth quarter last year and forecast muted growth in 2020 due in part to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona Stella Artois said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) was 5.5% lower at $5.34 billion, below the market expectaion of a 1.9 percent decline. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)