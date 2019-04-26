Brazil's JBS buys pork processor Adelle for $60 mln

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, said on Friday it closed a deal to buy local pork processor Adelle Indústria de Alimentos Ltda for 235 million reais ($59.8 million).

In a statement, JBS said the deal still had to be approved by local regulators. Adelle is located in Rio Grande do Sul state.

The acquisition would boost its capacity to produce items such as sausages and bacon, JBS said.

$1 = 3.9289 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien