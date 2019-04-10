Adevinta shares jump after Norway's most valuable IPO in 13 years

OSLO, April 10 (Reuters) - Adevinta’s shares jumped on Wednesday as the online advertising group made its market debut in Oslo, a day after completing Norway’s most valuable initial public offering in 13 years.

The fast-growing classified ads company was spun off from media firm Schibsted late on Tuesday, selling so-called class B shares at 78 Norwegian crowns each.

The B shares traded at 83.6 crowns shortly after opening on the Oslo Bourse on Wednesday, an increase of 7.2 percent from the IPO. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)