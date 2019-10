SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian for-profit education company Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio Participações , is in exclusive talks to acquire assets owned by Adtalem Global Education Inc, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters reported in August that Adtalem had put its assets in Brazil for sale, including flagship university Ibmec and expected to fetch at least 2 billion reais ($482 million).

$1 = 3.9610 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama