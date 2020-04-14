Noticias de Mercados
April 14, 2020 / 12:54 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 25 minutes ago

Brazil's antitrust watchdog okays acquisition of Adtalem by Yduqs

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs said on Tuesday that local antitrust watchdog Cade has approved the acquisition of Adtalem Global Education Inc’s assets in Brazil for 1.92 billion reais ($372.38 million) with no restrictions.

In a securities filing, Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio, noted that some conditions must still be met to conclude the transaction. Adtalem is Brazil’s 10th largest private-sector higher education company, with 102,000 enrolled students, which should raise Yduqs’ student base to 678,000. ($1 = 5.1560 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below