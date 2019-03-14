Advantage Lithium replaces CEO in wake of college admissions scandal

March 14 (Reuters) - Advantage Lithium Corp said on Thursday it has temporarily replaced Chief Executive David Sidoo after he was arrested last week by U.S. authorities as part of a sweeping college admissions scheme.

The company, which is developing a lithium project in Argentina, has named board member Callum Grant as its interim president. “All plans are the same to put Advantage into production at some point,” spokesman Max Sali told Reuters. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Cassandra Garrison)