Dutch firm Adyen starts selling card reader machines in Brazil

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Dutch payments firm Adyen NV is looking to expand in Brazil beyond online transactions through card reader machines, an executive said on Wednesday.

Adyen has been trying to increase revenues in Brazil, where online transactions comprise only 10% of retailers’ sales, Jean Christian Mies, senior vice president for Latin America told Reuters in a phone interview.

There has also been fierce competition in Brazil among card processors cutting prices to gain clients.

Mies said retailers with both in-store and online sales channels had been requesting Adyen offer card reader machines. Adyen launched its card reader machines in Brazil this month.

Adyen, the payments processor for Facebook and Netflix, did not disclose its target for market share in Brazil. The company launched operations in the country in 2011.

The company listed its shares in June and saw its share price double on its first day of trading from an initial public offer price of 240 euros per share. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)