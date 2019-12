BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s black market peso weakened 4.56% on Monday to an all-time low of 76.75 to the U.S. dollar, traders said, as the market digested new government data showing economic activity contracted 0.9% in October versus the same month last year. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi Editing by Leslie Adler)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters