Aeromexico looking to restructure 7 bonds worth $300 mln -media

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico is looking to restructure 7 bonds worth a total of 6.8 billion pesos ($300 million), a Mexican media outlet said on Tuesday, after filing for bankruptcy due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican financial newspaper Sentido Comun said Aeromexico, which is part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc, aimed to restructure five short term bonds and two long term bonds.

$1 = 22.6940 Mexican pesos