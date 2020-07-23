UPDATE 2-U.S. court authorizes Aeromexico to return leased aircraft amid bankruptcy process

(Adds details on particular aircraft)

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has granted Mexican airline Aeromexico the right to return at least 19 leased aircraft as part of its bankruptcy restructuring process, according to court documents published on Thursday.

Last month Aeromexico became the third airline in Latin America to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after demand plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its ruling, the United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York said Aeromexico was “authorized to reject the leases for the excess leased equipment to the lessors.”

The company said the aircraft in question were five Boeing 737-800 jets, five Boeing 737-700 and nine Embraer E-170-LR aircraft. The ruling also encompassed four General Electric engines.

At the end of the first quarter, the Mexican company said it had about 125 aircraft in its fleet. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Dave Graham and Dan Grebler)