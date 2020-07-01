Aeromexico to cut flights in short term due to Chapter 11 process -CEO

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico will offer fewer flights and have fewer planes in the short term following the start of a Chapter 11 restructuring process, the firm’s chief executive Andres Conesa said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Mexican radio, Conesa said that Aeromexico’s business model is valid but that adjusting the company’s size is necessary. The fact that 30% of its fleet is self-owned will help the carrier obtain liquidity, he added. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Anthony Esposito)