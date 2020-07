MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico will on Friday pay 30% of the interest, or 525,000 pesos, due on its Aeromex 00320 stock certificate in the period June 25 to July 23, said bank CIBanco, which represents investors in the securities.

Late last month, Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)