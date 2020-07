MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico, which is in a Chapter 11 restructuring process, on Tuesday posted a 27.42 billion peso ($1.19 billion) net loss for the second quarter.

Total revenues slipped by nearly 85% to some 2.61 billion pesos from 16.83 billion pesos a year earlier, the firm said.

$1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito