SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eneva SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday it considering a new bid for AES Tiete, acquiring the stake owned by Brazil’s development bank BNDES in the company.

BNDES announced last month it had hired BR Partners to sell its stake. Eneva had previous bids to acquire AES Tiete rejected by the target’s board. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)