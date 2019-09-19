Noticias de Mercados
Easyjet drops out of bidding for bankrupt Aigle Azur

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Easyjet has withdrawn from the bidding process for bankrupt French airline Aigle Azur, a spokeswoman for the British low-cost carrier said on Thursday.

The low-cost operator was among 14 bidders for the collapsed airline’s assets after submitting an “expression of interest” for its operations based at Paris Orly airport. Air France-KLM also pulled out on Thursday.

“Easyjet has taken the decision to withdraw from the submission process to acquire parts of Aigle Azur’s operation,” the company spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The low-cost airline “remains committed to France” and to the 19 routes it currently operates from Orly, she added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

