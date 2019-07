PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French prosecutors want Air France to face trial over a fatal crash in 2009 involving flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris which killed all 228 people on board, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The doomed jet crashed into the sea on June 1, 2009, after entering an aerodynamic stall.

