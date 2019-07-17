UPDATE 1-Prosecutors seek Air France trial over fatal 2009 Rio-to-Paris crash -source

(Adds detail and background)

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French prosecutors want Air France to face trial over a fatal crash in 2009 involving flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris which killed all 228 people on board, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The doomed Airbus A330 jet crashed into the sea on June 1, 2009, after entering an aerodynamic stall. The judicial source added that prosecutors would not be seeking a trial of Airbus over the affair.

French investigators found the crew of AF447 mishandled the loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from the storm, and pushed it into a stall by holding the nose too high.

