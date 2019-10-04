Noticias de Mercados
October 4, 2019 / 10:54 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 41 minutes ago

Mexcio's Interjet close to buying 12 Airbus A220s -sources

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet is close to a deal to buy 12 Airbus A220 passenger jets to replace its partly grounded fleet of Sukhoi Superjet regional aircraft, industry sources said.

Airbus, which already supplies larger A320-family jets to the airline, declined to comment.

The European planemaker no longer publishes list prices but such a deal would be worth about $1 billion at the most recent catalogue value, with net prices said to be significantly lower after unpublished discounts.

No comment was immediately available from low-cost carrier Interjet (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Allison Lampert, Daina Beth Solomon Editing by David Goodman )

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
