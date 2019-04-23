Mexico's Alfa posts 64.5 pct fall in 1st-quarter net profit

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted a 64.5 percent fall in first quarter net profit compared to the same period a year earlier, results published by the company showed on Tuesday.

The company, which operates in industries from food packaging to car parts to petrochemicals, said profit in the January-March period was 1.26 billion pesos ($65 million), compared to 3.55 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 19.4120 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)