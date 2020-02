MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported an $80 million net profit in the fourth quarter of last year, a fall of two thirds compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the Monterrey-based company, whose portfolio includes petrochemicals, auto parts and refrigerated foods, was down 9% to reach $4.27 billion during the October to December period. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Alire Garcia)