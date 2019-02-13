Mexico's Alfa posts 4th-qtr net profit of 4.64 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa reported a fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday compared with a loss in the year-earlier quarter, the company said in a statement.

Alfa, which has units in industries such as food packaging, car parts and petrochemicals, posted a net profit of 4.64 billion pesos ($236.14 million) and revenue of 92.90 billion pesos ($4.72 billion). ($1 = 19.6650 pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by David Alire Garcia and Matthew Lewis)