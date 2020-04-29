Mexico's Alsea reports $16 mln loss in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported a net loss of 390 million pesos ($16.4 million) in the first quarter, compared with a net profit of 151 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company, which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in various markets worldwide, posted net sales in the January to March period of 12.1 billion pesos, down 11.5% from the first quarter of last year. ($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)