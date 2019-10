MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported net profit of 190.6 million pesos ($9.67 million) in the third quarter, down by 36.4% compared to the same three-month period last year.

The company, which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in nine global markets, said its revenue in the July to September period was 14.5 billion pesos ($734.8 million).

($1 = 19.7205 pesos at end of September)

Reporting by Noe Torres