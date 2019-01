SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s power company AES Tietê Energia SA said its offer to acquire the Alto Sertão III wind power plant from seller Renova Energia SA has expired, according to a securities filing on Monday.

AES Tietê said in the filing it might “re-evaluate” the offer, and said it would keep shareholders and the market informed. (Reporting by Ana Mano. Editing by Jane Merriman)