SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, Latin America’s largest beverages firm, will see its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in Brazil growing at a faster pace in 2019, its Chief Financial Officer told analysts on Thursday.

The Brazilian unit, the largest one in terms of revenues, posted an EBITDA of 11.39 billion reais ($3.04 billion) in 2018, up 3.3 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Carolina Mandl)