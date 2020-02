BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Latin American beverage maker Ambev SA sees its sales volume and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Brazil growing in 2020, its CEO Jean Jereissati Neto told a conference call on Thursday.

Ambev shares plummeted on Thursday after it reported weaker EBITDA for the fourth quarter and flagged ongoing struggles in its core beer business. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)