UPDATE 1-Ambev sees Brazil price rise slow Q3 sales while costs jump

(Adds detail, context)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter net profit on Friday hurt by a jump in costs and slowed volume growth in its home market.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois reported net income of 2.604 billion reais ($644.51 million) versus the 2.537 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Revenue rose 8.1% to 11.96 billion reais but volume growth edged up just 0.8% to 37.8 million hectoliters, the unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said.

Its total cost of goods sold jumped 19.8% from a year earlier to 5.23 billion reais reflecting inflation in Argentina, currency exchange effects and higher commodities prices.

In Brazil, where its brands include Skol and Brahma, beer sales by volume fell by almost 3% hurt by its price hikes and discounts by other breweries amid challenging economic conditions.

Brazil is AB InBev’s second largest market behind the United States.

“Challenges faced in the third-quarter, some of which still continue in the fourth-quarter, might inhibit our ability to accelerate EBITDA growth in Brazil this year,” Ambev said in a securities filing on Friday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4% to 4.41 billion reais in the third quarter to September 30.

That was lower than the EBITDA of 4.863 billion reais expected by analysts on average, Refinitiv data showed.

Ambev, in which AB InBev holds a 61.9% stake, operates in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.

Ambev shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange have risen almost 25% this year, practically erasing their 25.4% drop in 2018.

$1 = 4.0403 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely