Brazil's Ambev builds solar plant to power beer distribution centers

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, Latin America’s largest brewer, has entered a partnership to build a solar plant in Minas Gerais that will supply power to all of its distribution centers in the Brazilian state, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ambev’s sustainability and supplies director Fernando Petersen said it was a further step in the brewer’s plan to use only renewable energy sources for all its operations in Brazil.

He said Ambev was looking for partners and alternative sources of energy in other Brazilian states.

An investment of 7 million reais ($1.8 million) to build the solar plant in Uberlandia will be put up by Curitiba-based partner Alexandria, in return for 75 percent of the power generated over 10 years. The plant will have 5,340 solar panels imported from China and other countries.

$1 = 3.8554 reais