SAO PAULO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian waste management company Ambipar priced its initial public offering at the top of the indicative range, seeking to raise 1 billion reais ($187.32 million), Brazilian securities watchdog CVM said on its website.

The company priced its offer at 24.75 reais per share, the regulator said. ($1 = 5.3386 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)